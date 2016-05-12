Aegon misses first-quarter underlying pretax expectations on weak U.S

The head office of Dutch financial insurance company Aegon is seen in The Hague, in this file photo dated October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV (AEGN.AS) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527 million) on Thursday, mostly due to weakness at its large U.S. operations.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a profit of 471 million euros, up from 432 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to 143 million euros from 289 million on lower investment gains and lower asset valuations.

““Aegon’s underlying earnings and net income for the first quarter were impacted by volatile financial markets, which also had an impact on our capital position,” CEO Alex Wynaendts said in a statement.

At its U.S. operations, where Aegon owns the Transamerica brand and does two-thirds of its business, results were lower due to lower fees, and the recurring impact of new actuarial assumptions it made in the third quarter of 2015.

The company reported that its solvency ratio under Europe’s new Solvency II rules, which are watched as an indication of its ability to pay dividends, had fallen to 155 percent.

In January the company pleased markets with a year-end Solvency II ratio of 160 percent, which was better than the market had expected, and enough for Aegon to announce a 400-million-euro share buyback and dividend hike.

In response to Solvency II, Aegon has been shifting its business away from annuities and defined-benefit pensions, which require it to hold more capital, and toward defined-contribution and pension management activities.

In April it sold 6 billion pounds ($8 billion) of annuities in Britain, the bulk of its portfolio, to Rothesay Life. In May it purchased BlackRock’s (BLK.N) defined-contribution pension platform and administration business.

Financial terms were not disclosed.