a year ago
Berry Plastics to buy AEP Industries to expand in North America
August 25, 2016

Berry Plastics to buy AEP Industries to expand in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Plastic lids are manufactured at the Berry Plastic Corp. factory in Evansville, Indiana November 23, 2009.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY.N) said it would buy AEP Industries Inc AEPI.O, which makes stretch wraps and can liners, in a deal valued at $765 million, including debt, to expand its presence in North America.

Based on Berry Plastics' close on Aug. 23, AEP shareholders will receive either $110 in cash or 2.5011 shares of Berry Plastics for each AEP share.

The offer represents a premium of 42.9 percent to AEP's Wednesday close.

Upon closing of the stock and cash deal, AEP shareholders will own about 5 percent of Berry Plastics on a fully diluted basis, the plastic packaging products maker said on Thursday.

AEP's long-term debt stood at $209.7 million as of April 30.

"AEP, together with Berry's Engineered Materials Division, creates an impressive packaging film producer serving the North American market," Berry Plastics Chief Executive Jon Rich said.

Berry Plastics, which makes duct tapes, spray adhesives and food wrap films, said it will fund the cash component of the deal with existing cash and a new term loan.

In July, Berry Plastics offered to buy Avintiv Inc, which makes materials used in products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, for about $2.45 billion in cash from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

Montvale, New Jersey-based AEP's flexible plastic packaging products are used in the consumer, industrial and agricultural markets.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in December, will add to Berry Plastics' adjusted net income and adjusted free cash flow.

Citigroup is the financial adviser to Berry Plastics, while BofA Merrill Lynch is advising AEP Industries.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

