FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish government expects further IAG offer for Aer Lingus: Deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Irish government expects further IAG offer for Aer Lingus: Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Aer Lingus plane taxis before take off at Dublin airport January 27, 2015.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s government expects International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) (IAG) to make a further offer to convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus AERL.I, Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton said on Thursday

British Airways owner IAG made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January and the Irish carrier’s board recommended the offer to shareholders but the deal has stalled due to political opposition.

“My understanding is that the parties who are in discussion and (from) the group which is advising the (transport) minister, that he is anticipating that there will be further offers forthcoming from IAG,” Burton, who is also the leader of the junior coalition Labour Party, told Ireland’s Newstalk radio.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.