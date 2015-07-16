IAG extends offer for Aer Lingus as final conditions ticked off

An Aer Lingus plane taxis before take off at Dublin airport January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG’s (ICAG.L) takeover of Aer Lingus AERL.I moved closer on Thursday as the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish carrier’s shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal.

Investors in Aer Lingus now have until 1200 GMT, July 30, to accept IAG’s 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) offer, after IAG extended the deadline.

IAG has already won the backing of the two biggest Aer Lingus shareholders, the Irish government and Ryanair (RYA.I), and must wait to see whether shareholder acceptance meets the 90-percent threshold, which will spell the conclusion of the eight-month takeover process.

European competition officials approved the takeover on Tuesday.