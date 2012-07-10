FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AerCap shares rise on report of potential sale
July 10, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

AerCap shares rise on report of potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings NV (AER.N) rose 16 percent to a four-month high after a report that the company was exploring strategic options, including a sale.

Aviation news portal Flightglobal.com, quoting sources, said in its Twitter feed that AerCap had hired Goldman Sachs to look at opportunities.

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Liebowitz said AerCap, which had a market capitalization of $1.5 billion as of Monday, could fetch at least $17 per share.

That would represent a premium of more than 50 percent to Monday’s closing price, Liebowitz said in a note to clients.

An AerCap spokesman declined to comment. The Flightglobal report could not be accessed by Reuters on its website.

AerCap shares were up 14 percent at $12.78 in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $12.97 earlier in the day.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore

