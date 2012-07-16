FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AerCap says not in talks for sale; shares down
July 16, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

AerCap says not in talks for sale; shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of AerCap Holdings NV (AER.N) fell sharply after the aircraft lessor said it was not in discussions with any party regarding a sale.

The company’s shares have run up 16 percent since last Tuesday, when aviation news portal Flightglobal.com reported that AerCap had hired Goldman Sachs to look at opportunities.

AerCap, in a regulatory filing on Monday, said it was exploring options, including a possible sale, but had not engaged any financial adviser.

The company’s shares were trading down 6.5 percent at $11.92 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

