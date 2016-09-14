FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Aerie's eye drug meets main goal in late-stage study; shares jump
#Health News
September 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Aerie's eye drug meets main goal in late-stage study; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its eye drug met the main goal in a late stage study, sending its shares up 71 percent in extended trading.

The company's drug, Roclatan, is a fixed-dose combination of its lead drug Rhopressa and latanoprost, one of the most widely prescribed glaucoma drugs.

The study achieved its primary goal by showing statistical superiority of the drug over each of its components, all of which were dosed once daily in the evening, the company said.

The company submitted a marketing application for Rhopressa - a once-daily eye drop to treat patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension - to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

Aerie's shares rose to $36.08 in trading after the bell. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 19.3 percent this year.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
