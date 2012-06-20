FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aer Lingus says Ryanair offer undervalues airline
June 20, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Aer Lingus says Ryanair offer undervalues airline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Aer Lingus AERL.I urged its shareholders to ignore the latest takeover offer from rival Ryanair (RYA.I) on Wednesday, saying it undervalued the Irish airline and may not be allowed by regulators anyway.

“The board, having considered the offer with its advisers, believes the offer, even if it is capable of completion, undervalues Aer Lingus,” it said. “Aer Lingus shareholders are accordingly advised to take no action.”

Ryanair, already the largest shareholder in Aer Lingus with a 30 percent stake, announced the surprise bid after markets closed on Tuesday, saying it would pay 1.30 euros ($1.65) per share in a bid to increase its stake to at least 50 percent.

Reporting by Kate Holton

