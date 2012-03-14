FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JetBlue says not interested in Aer Lingus stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 6 years

JetBlue says not interested in Aer Lingus stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger walks past computerized check-in terminals in the JetBlue terminal at JFK airport in New York November 21, 2007, a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

DUBLIN (Reuters) - U.S. airline JetBlue (JBLU.O) has no interest in buying the Irish government’s stake in Aer Lingus AERL.I, the U.S. company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday that JetBlue had spoken to the management of the Irish airline about the possible purchase, citing informed sources.

“We have no interest or intention in purchasing the Irish government’s stake in Aer Lingus,” a spokesman for JetBlue said in a statement.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Lorraine Turner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.