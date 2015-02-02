FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair CEO says state's Aer Lingus concerns are misplaced
February 2, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Ryanair CEO says state's Aer Lingus concerns are misplaced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary reacts during a news conference in Brussels January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said the concerns of its fellow Aer Lingus shareholder, the Irish government, on the potential sale of the airline to the owner of British Airways are misplaced.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) must provide a “cast iron permanent guarantee” regarding flights serving Ireland if the government is to even consider a bid for Aer Lingus.

“More people fly to other London airports than fly to Heathrow on a daily basis from Ireland so much of the noise about Aer Lingus or connectivity or Heathrow slots is entirely misplaced in what is a rapidly changing modern aviation world,” O‘Leary told Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
