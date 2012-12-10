FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair offers more EU concessions for Aer Lingus deal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Ryanair offers more EU concessions for Aer Lingus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ryanair planes are seen parked at Girona airport, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has offered more concessions to EU antitrust regulators after earlier proposals by the airline failed to soothe competition concerns over its third bid to buy Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I.

The European Commission said on its website on Monday it would now decide by February 27 whether to clear or block the deal, extending its review by 15 working days.

The Commission, which acts as competition authority for the European Union, did not give details of Ryanair’s latest proposals.

The concessions are in addition to a commitment from at least two EU airlines to set up bases in Dublin, and for Ryanair to scrap some routes it and Aer Lingus currently fly from Ireland.

The Commission blocked Ryanair’s first takeover bid for Aer Lingus in 2007. The Irish budget airline dropped a second offer in 2009.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.