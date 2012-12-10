Ryanair offers more EU concessions for Aer Lingus deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) has offered more concessions to EU antitrust regulators after earlier proposals by the airline failed to soothe competition concerns over its third bid to buy Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I.

The European Commission said on its website on Monday it would now decide by February 27 whether to clear or block the deal, extending its review by 15 working days.

The Commission, which acts as competition authority for the European Union, did not give details of Ryanair’s latest proposals.

The concessions are in addition to a commitment from at least two EU airlines to set up bases in Dublin, and for Ryanair to scrap some routes it and Aer Lingus currently fly from Ireland.

The Commission blocked Ryanair’s first takeover bid for Aer Lingus in 2007. The Irish budget airline dropped a second offer in 2009.