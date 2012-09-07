EU review of Aer Lingus, Ryanair extended to February 6

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended to February 6 their deadline for a decision on Ryanair’s latest attempt to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus.

The European Commission announced the 15-day extension on its website on Friday. It did not provide details, in line with its usual policy.

Such extensions are typically given to enable companies more time to provide more information on their takeover bids.

Last month, the EU antitrust watchdog opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed deal after a preliminary review indicated competition concerns and high barriers to entry for other carriers.

Ryanair has said it would offer concessions to allay such concerns, but has not detailed the proposals.