Boeing sees no production cut in move from 777 to 777X

Boeing Vice Chairman and President Dennis Muilenburg is pictured during the last day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY TRANSPORT HEADSHOT)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday the aircraft maker will not need to cut production as it makes the transition from its 777 jetliner to its new 777X model coming out in 2020.

Speaking at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, Muilenburg said the company plans to make 600 777s in the six years before it begins delivering the 777Xs, a revised version of the best-selling wide-body jet. Boeing already has booked 300 firm orders and has options for 150. So far this year, it has sold 43.

Investors have been concerned that Boeing may need to reduce its 777 production rate from the current 100 a year if it cannot sell the remaining planes.

But Muilenburg said that although the company has work to do to sell the remaining jets, a production cut during the transition, also known as a bridge, is unlikely.

“We will fill that bridge over the next six years, when the 777X comes into the market,” he said on the online Reuters Global Markets Forum. “We have made great progress this year with 43 777 sales already, and are confident we will build the full bridge.”