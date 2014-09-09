FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon sees F-35 contract soon with Lockheed
#Aerospace and Defense 2014
September 9, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon sees F-35 contract soon with Lockheed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deputy Director of the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Program Office U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Randolf Mahr arrives at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department on Tuesday said it expects to wrap up contract talks in coming days or weeks with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) about an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets, and is also close to an agreement with engine maker Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N).

Rear Admiral Randy Mahr, deputy F-35 program manager, said the department had decided to negotiate the next two production contracts with Lockheed at the same time to secure better pricing given the higher order quantities. Those contracts would still be awarded to the company one year at a time given restrictions on multi-year contracts, he added.

Mahr said the overall F-35 program, the Pentagon’s largest arms project, was doing “pretty well,” but he continued to worry about the pace of retrofitting existing jets to fix problems discovered during flight testing.

Additional reporting by Victoria Walker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
