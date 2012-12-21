FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeroflot third-quarter net profit rises to $289 million
December 21, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Aeroflot third-quarter net profit rises to $289 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Aeroflot jet liner lands at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) posted a third-quarter net profit of $289 million on revenue up 53 percent to $2.4 billion.

Aeroflot, which made a $6.9 million profit in the 2011 period, said on Friday nine-month turnover totaled $6.02 billion including revenues from flights that rose 63 percent to $5.3 billion.

Aeroflot is undergoing a merger with five regional airlines, tightening its grip on the domestic market. This week, it said it expected 2013 revenue of $9.56 billion.

Aeroflot is one of number of a companies the state says it wants to privatize. It has mulled secondary listings in London and New York.

Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev, the owner of Britain’s Independent newspaper, has also indicated he may sell his minority stake in the airline.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Sonia Elks; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
