Aeroflot third-quarter net profit rises to $289 million

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) posted a third-quarter net profit of $289 million on revenue up 53 percent to $2.4 billion.

Aeroflot, which made a $6.9 million profit in the 2011 period, said on Friday nine-month turnover totaled $6.02 billion including revenues from flights that rose 63 percent to $5.3 billion.

Aeroflot is undergoing a merger with five regional airlines, tightening its grip on the domestic market. This week, it said it expected 2013 revenue of $9.56 billion.

Aeroflot is one of number of a companies the state says it wants to privatize. It has mulled secondary listings in London and New York.

Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev, the owner of Britain’s Independent newspaper, has also indicated he may sell his minority stake in the airline.