Air France wants 2015 freeze in ADP fees: report

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France has rejected a planned 2.4 percent hike in Aeroports de Paris fees for 2015 and wants a tariff freeze instead, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The airline accounts for about half of the 1.1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) of usage fees received each year by the Paris airport operator, according to the financial daily.

ADP increased its tariffs by 2.95 percent this year, and Air France, along with other airlines, is now calling for a freeze. ADP on Wednesday is set to decide on its plans for investments and usage fees until 2021, Les Echos wrote.

Air France declined to comment. ADP could not be immediately reached for comment.

ADP shares were down 1 percent at 0837 GMT (03:37 a.m. EST) while Air France was up 1.2 percent.