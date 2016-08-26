NEW YORK Bankrupt U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc (AROPQ.PK) received bids this week for its business from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, as well as liquidators, firms that wind down businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investment firm Versa Capital Management LLC did not submit a bid for the business, the people said. Versa had been preparing a stalking horse offer for Aeropostale as a going concern business, and the retailer had received court approval to pay some of the expenses incurred by Versa in putting together the proposal.

Aeropostale, Sycamore and Versa declined to comment. The sources were not identified because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Bids were due on Thursday, and an auction is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 29.

The retailer asked a judge to disqualify Sycamore from using the $150 million it is owed as credit to bid in the auction, but that request was denied.

