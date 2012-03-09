FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeropostale spring-quarter forecast falls short
March 9, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 6 years

Aeropostale spring-quarter forecast falls short

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers wait in line at an Aeropostale store in New York August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Teen clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc ARO.N forecast spring-quarter profits below estimates, sending shares down 2 percent after the bell.

Aeropostale sells more affordable clothes than its peers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N).

For the fourth quarter ended January 28, Aeropostale earned 26.1 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $83.8 million, or 95 cents last year.

After adjusting for store impairment charges, it earned 44 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 38 cents a share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For Black Friday, Aeropostale marked down prices by about 60 percent on its merchandise, much more than Abercrombie and American Eagle.

Sales fell 4 percent to $808.4 million.

Aeropostale said it expects to earn between 8-10 cents a share in the first quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 12 cents.

Shares of the company were down at $18.50 after the bell. They closed at $18.95 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Carol Bishopric)

