FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for 12th straight quarter
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 2, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for 12th straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer enters an Aeropostale store in Broomfield, Colorado, United States May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Mall-based teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc ARO.N reported a loss for the 12th straight quarter as it discounted heavily to attract shoppers and took charges related to the closure of underperforming stores.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $26.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct 31, from $52.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 20 percent to $363.3 million, while comparable sales, including its e-commerce channel, fell 10 percent in the quarter.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.