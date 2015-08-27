FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for eleventh straight quarter
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 27, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for eleventh straight quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman walks past an Aeropostale store in Times Square in New York, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc ARO.N reported a loss for the 11th straight quarter as it discounted heavily to clear older inventory and closed many unprofitable stores.

Shares of the company, which also reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, fell about 5 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

Aeropostale, like some other teen apparel retailers, has been losing customers to “fast-fashion” chains such as H&M (HMb.ST), Forever 21 and Inditex’s (ITX.MC) Zara and sportswear makers such as Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Under Armour Inc (UA.N).

The mall-based retailer offered heavy discounts on older merchandise to make way for newer and trendier styles for the crucial back-to-school shopping season, Chief Executive Julian Geiger said on a conference call.

“We are encouraged by our progress during the initial part of the back-to-school season, especially the significant improvement in our girls business,” Geiger said in a statement.

Aeropostale’s comparable sales, including its e-commerce channel, fell 8 percent in the second quarter. The company had 826 stores in North America as of Aug. 1 compared with about 1,070 stores a year earlier.

Aeropostale forecast a loss of 30-38 cents per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer’s net loss narrowed to $43.7 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1 from $63.8 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company had a loss of 56 cents per share, bigger than the 55 cents analysts had expected.

Revenue fell 17.5 percent to $326.9 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $335.7 million.

Aeropostale’s shares were trading at $1.20 after the bell. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had nearly halved in value this year.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.