FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeropostale contacts private equity firms amid pressure: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 15, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Aeropostale contacts private equity firms amid pressure: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers wait in line at an Aeropostale store in New York August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc ARO.N, under pressure from investors to sell itself, reached out to at least two private equity firms as it explores strategic options, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company also contacted investment banks to gain assistance in dealing with pressure from activist investor Crescendo Partners or running a sale process, the report quoted two persons who did not want to be identified.

The youth-apparel retailer, however, is not in talks to sell itself yet, the sources told Bloomberg.

Crescendo Partners urged Aeropostale in November to sell itself, joining a list of investors expressing frustration about the fading fortunes of the company.

The company, which reported losses for four straight quarters, has been trying to offer more fashionable products, but the efforts have done little to turn around its fortunes.

Aeropostale’s spokesman was not available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The New York-based company’s shares closed at $7.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.