FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler turns street musician in Helsinki
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 31, 2014 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler turns street musician in Helsinki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Musician Steven Tyler poses at the 21st annual Race To Erase MS fundraiser in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

HELSINKI (Reuters) - American rock star Steven Tyler took over a street musician’s self-made instrument consisting of water-filled wine bottles to play in the streets of Helsinki on Saturday, performing Aerosmith’s 1973 hit “Dream On.”

Tyler played a glass-bottle xylophone, a concoction made of bamboo, rope and some 20 wine bottles, which belongs to Russian street musician Fedor Grigorev, who regularly performs in the center of Helsinki.

While the veteran rocker seemed to enjoy his performance - he can be heard laughing during it - the Finns were less impressed. The video Tyler posted on his Facebook site showed only a handful of people stopped to listen to the impromptu show.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.