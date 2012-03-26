Aerosmith unveils North American summer tour

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, performs at a concert during the band's Latin America tour at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran rockers Aerosmith will bring their Global Warming Tour to 18 North America cities starting in June, continuing the concert series they played in South America and Japan last year, the band said on Monday.

Aerosmith, helmed by frontman and “American Idol” judge Steven Tyler, will play in cities from Toronto to Oakland, California and Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets go on sale starting March 30.

The band, formed in Boston in 1970, is made up of Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer.

Tyler, 64, fell in a hotel room bathtub while on the South American leg of the tour late last year, suffering cuts on his face and broken teeth. Two years earlier, he had fallen on stage during a concert in the U.S. and injured his shoulder.

The band also went through some internal conflict in recent years as Tyler took on his judging duties on “American Idol.” They have, nevertheless, continued to play together.

With albums such as “Toys in the Attic” and “Permanent Vacation,” and singles like “Walk This Way” and “I Don’t Want to Miss A Thing,” the band has sold over 150 million records worldwide, earning 4 Grammy awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their latest album “Tough Love: Best of the Ballads,” was released last year and features a collection of Aerosmith’s classics, including “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Cryin.”