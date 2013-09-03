Boeing sees Brazil jet deal decided on merits, not politics

Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Dennis Muilenburg is pictured at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) chances to win a $4 billion contract to sell fighter jets to Brazil should not be damaged by allegations that the United States spied on Brazil’s president, the head of the aerospace company’s defense unit said on Tuesday.

The firm’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter is being weighed against Rafale made by France’s Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) and Gripen made by Sweden’s Saab (SAABb.ST) for a contract to supply 36 jets.

“I think the fighter decision will be made on its own merits,” Dennis Muilenburg, president and chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

“If you step back from the current situation and look at the trends I think you can see that the relationship between our countries is continuing to gain strength and momentum,” he said.

A Brazilian news program reported on Sunday that the U.S. National Security Agency spied on emails, phone calls and text messages of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, a disclosure that could strain Washington’s relations with Latin America’s two biggest nations.

This follows the publication by Brazilian newspaper O Globo in July of documents leaked by fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that revealed U.S. spying on several Latin American countries, including Brazil.

Rousseff is still scheduled to make a state visit to the White House in October.

“We have a great deal of confidence that we can deliver on our commitments and do that with our industrial partners in Brazil,” said Muilenburg, adding that the contract decision could still happen this year, despite indications otherwise.

A high-level Brazilian government source told Reuters in August that the spying scandal had undermined the country’s trust in the United States, and could negatively affect the fighter jet decision.

Muilenburg said that Boeing, which has focused on expanding its ties in Brazil, including a cooperation agreement with Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the Brazilian aerospace company, was keeping a close eye on the situation.

Brazil has slashed its defense budget by $1.55 billion (3.7 billion reais) in May and $386 billion (920 million reais) in July. Massive street protests shook Brazil in June, fueled by public ire over government spending and corruption.

Brazil has been debating the replacement of its aging fighter jet fleet for more than a decade. Rousseff appeared to be leaning towards choosing Boeing earlier this year, after the U.S. Air Force bought 20 light attack planes from Embraer for use in Afghanistan.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits