Boeing sees decision on South Korea fighter competition in 2-3 weeks

Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Dennis Muilenburg is pictured at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said it expects South Korea to complete its assessment of bids for a $7.4 billion fighter contract within weeks, and is confident its F-15 Silent Eagle offering will secure the deal.

“Our understanding of the process is that it will be completed over the next two or three weeks,” Dennis Muilenburg, president and chief executive of Boeing’s defense division, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit on Tuesday.

“We’re confident in the bid that we’ve provided. It’s an affordable bid, and also a very capable bid,” he said.

Boeing’s bid - based on a new variant of the F-15 fighter that South Korea already operates - was the only one of three submitted that came in below the price ceiling set by South Korea’s arms procurement agency, sources close to the process told Reuters last month.

Boeing’s F-15 is competing against the Eurofighter consortium’s Typhoon and Lockheed Martin Corp’s (LMT.N) F-35 stealth jet.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), which led the cost assessment of the fighter bids, is now conducting its final evaluation of the three fighters. The final decision will be made by a committee chaired by South Korea’s defense minister after a comprehensive assessment of other aspects of the bids, the sources said.

U.S. government officials and executives at Lockheed Martin insist the F-35 fighter jet still has a chance to win the competition, noting that the assessment now under way will look at the capabilities of the competing fighter jets and their ability to survive in combat. The stealthy nature of the F-35 jet would give it an edge in that area, they say.

Muilenburg said Boeing had dozens of company executives working on the bid in South Korea, and believed that the company’s longstanding ties to South Korean industry would help it win the deal.

He said Boeing’s work maintaining South Korea’s current fleet of F-15s would also make it cheaper for Seoul to operate the new jets.

Muilenburg bristled at suggestions that the F-15 Silent Eagle, which includes some radar-evading capabilities, was still only a design on paper. “This is a very, very real airplane,” he said. “It’s very credible.”

Rather than focusing on leap-ahead technologies, Boeing was looking to add new technologies to aircraft that were already well into production, he said.

He said the company had flown an early prototype demonstrating the Silent Eagle’s electronic technology and the ability to carry weapons internally.

