Eurocopter vows to keep U.S. plant with new deals

(Reuters) - Europe’s Eurocopter is confident of winning new contracts to maintain a 325,000 square-foot factory in Mississippi, despite uncertainty over delayed U.S. proposals to develop new reconnaissance helicopters.

In 2006, Eurocopter landed a $3 billion contract to supply 352 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) and trebled the size of a plant in Columbus, Mississippi, in order to build them for the U.S. Army.

Asked whether Eurocopter could maintain its footprint there without winning new contracts, which have been thrown into doubt by defense cuts, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said, ”We will win contracts. We are optimistic about our presence in the U.S.

“We came to Mississippi with the opportunity of the LUH, but we will maintain this plant and take all opportunities to have industrial and technical activity over there,” he said.

“It will remain in our set-up and we will do our best to deserve the trust of American agencies in order to have further contracts and we believe this will be the case.”

Faury was speaking in an interview coinciding with the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, where U.S. arms companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), said they were bracing for further cuts and delays in major procurement programs.

Eurocopter, its parent EADS EAD.PA, and Lockheed have partnered to offer new variants of the Mississippi-built UH-72A Lakota Light Utility Helicopter as a new “armed aerial scout” for the Army.

Plans to launch an official competition have been repeatedly delayed by pressures on the U.S. defense budget, including on the existing Light Utility Helicopter model.

The top official of EADS North America said in June he was optimistic that U.S. lawmakers would reinstate sufficient funding to extend production of the UH-72 Lakota through 2014, which will be the Columbus plant’s 10-year anniversary.

But he said the fate of the possible Army program for a new armed scout helicopter to replace the Vietnam-era OH-58 Kiowa Warrior had become increasingly uncertain.

Eurocopter’s Faury declined to discuss when the long-awaited armed scout tender, which EADS estimates could generate $2.5 billion to $4 billion in revenues, might be launched.

“I can’t comment; I need to get more information on what is going to happen with the AAS (Armed Aerial Scout),” he said.

Analysts and industry experts have been skeptical that the competition would proceed given budgetary pressure.

But the U.S. Army last week issued a formal “request for information” about the program that was seen as a sign that Army officials were still hoping to start funding the program.

If the contest goes ahead, Eurocopter is expected to face competition from rivals including Boeing Co (BA.N), MD Helicopters, Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy’s Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI.

It may also find itself bidding under the name of its sister company Airbus, as parent EADS prepares to extend its top planemaking brand across all activities from the start of 2014.

Faury said he was confident the name change - from Eurocopter to Airbus Helicopters - would not damage Eurocopter’s defense ambitions in the United States, dodging fallout from a transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The near decade-old trade row, in which the United States and European Union say the other unfairly supported their top planemakers, soured efforts by Airbus to win a $35 billion Pentagon tanker contract that finally went to Boeing in 2011.

Since then Airbus has itself started work on a U.S. assembly plant for passenger jets in Mobile, Alabama.

“The Airbus name and brand are very strong, including in the United States, and I don’t think the image which Airbus had during the tanker competition is a problem,” Faury said.