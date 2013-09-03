Boeing starts production of U.S. Air Force tankers

Boeing Defense, Space and Security CEO Dennis Muilenburg is pictured at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has begun building aerial tankers for the U.S. Air Force after passing a critical design review earlier this summer, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Construction of the first two KC-135 planes, which refuel other warplanes during flight, is underway as part of the $52 billion project.

“I‘m not sure how many people thought we could execute the program when we started a couple of years ago, and we today have met every single milestone,” Boeing Defense Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.

The company plans to announce on Tuesday that production has begun on the boom of the second plane. The boom, referred to as “the business end of the airplane” by Muilenburg, is the extendable tube that transfers fuel to the other craft.

“It conveys a level of confidence that we’re now committed to hardware,” Muilenburg said.

He added that the first 18 tankers would be delivered on schedule by 2017, under a contract signed with the Air Force in 2011. The remaining 161 tankers are scheduled to be delivered by 2028.

The tankers will replace the 50-year-old KC-135 platform. The program is one of the Pentagon’s largest weapons initiatives and has been closely scrutinized since a decade-long contest with France’s Airbus EAD.PA and a procurement scandal in the early 2000s.

Since then, the aerospace giant has adopted a “One Boeing” approach that integrates many branches of the company.

Muilenburg’s Boeing Defense, Space & Security team worked heavily with Boeing Commercial Airline on the program. The KC-46 is based on Boeing’s commercial 767.

