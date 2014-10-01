FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says 'annoying' Eurofighter problem is being checked
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 1, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says 'annoying' Eurofighter problem is being checked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s defense ministry said on Wednesday a technical problem with Eurofighter jets was being tested by the manufacturers but did not affect the air force’s immediate capabilities, which are already in the spotlight after a spate of technical issues.

Routine checks have detected a problem with a component on the fuselage of Eurofighters. The jets are made by a consortium of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain and the fuselage is made by Premium Aerotec, a Germany-based subsidiary of Airbus.

Defense ministry spokesman Ingo Gerhartz, describing the problems as “annoying”, said Britain’s BAE Systems had identified drill holes “which do not meet design criteria” and was carrying out further tests to see what the impact might be.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.