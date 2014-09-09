FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speakers at Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit
#Aerospace and Defense 2014
September 9, 2014

Speakers at Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The following is a list of speakers at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, being held Sept. 9-11:

Marion Blakey President and CEO Aerospace Industries Association

Tom Captain Vice Chairman, Principal, Aerospace & Deloitte LLP

Defense Sector Leader

Orlando Carvalho Executive Vice President, Aeronautics Lockheed Martin Corp

Bennett Croswell President, Military Engines Pratt & Whitney

Jerry DeMuro CEO BAE Systems Inc

Steffanie Easter Executive Director, Joint Program Office F-35 Program Office

Barry Eccleston President, Airbus Americas Inc Airbus

Kenneth Handelman Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for U.S. State Department

Defense Trade Controls

Fred Hochberg Chairman and President Export-Import Bank

Gregory Kausner Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for U.S. State Department

Regional Security and Security Assistance

Ray Mabus Secretary of the Navy U.S. Navy

Dennis Muilenberg COO Boeing Co

Loren Thompson COO Lexington Institute

Compiled by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
