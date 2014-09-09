Speakers at Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The following is a list of speakers at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, being held Sept. 9-11:
Marion Blakey President and CEO Aerospace Industries Association
Tom Captain Vice Chairman, Principal, Aerospace & Deloitte LLP
Defense Sector Leader
Orlando Carvalho Executive Vice President, Aeronautics Lockheed Martin Corp
Bennett Croswell President, Military Engines Pratt & Whitney
Jerry DeMuro CEO BAE Systems Inc
Steffanie Easter Executive Director, Joint Program Office F-35 Program Office
Barry Eccleston President, Airbus Americas Inc Airbus
Kenneth Handelman Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for U.S. State Department
Defense Trade Controls
Fred Hochberg Chairman and President Export-Import Bank
Gregory Kausner Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for U.S. State Department
Regional Security and Security Assistance
Ray Mabus Secretary of the Navy U.S. Navy
Dennis Muilenberg COO Boeing Co
Loren Thompson COO Lexington Institute
Compiled by Jonathan Oatis