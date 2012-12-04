FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerovironment beats estimates on strong margins, shares rise
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 4, 2012 / 11:47 PM / in 5 years

Aerovironment beats estimates on strong margins, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aerovironment Inc (AVAV.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as its unmanned aircraft unit sold more fixed-price products, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

Higher sales of its industrial electric vehicle charging product, Posicharge, and overhead cost reduction also contributed to the margins, Chief Executive Tim Conver said on a conference call.

Aerovironment draws about 80 percent of its revenue from the unmanned aircraft systems segment, which is known for drones like the Raven, Wasp and Puma.

Earnings rose to $8.7 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $6.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $80.28 million. Gross margins rose to $35.6 million from $30.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $77.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company maintained its 2013 earnings forecast of between $1.41 and $1.51 per share on revenue of between $348 million and $370 million.

Monrovia, California-based Aerovironment’s shares closed at $20.26 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.