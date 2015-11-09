FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AES Brazil unit approves sale of $115.8 million of local bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 9, 2015 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

AES Brazil unit approves sale of $115.8 million of local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The board of directors of AES Tiete SA, a Brazilian unit of U.S. electricity utility AES Corp, said on Monday it approved the sale of 440 million reais ($115.8 million) of local market bonds.

AES Tiete, which is in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, plans to use the money raised to pay down debt and fund improvements to its hydroelectric dams, the company said in a statement.

AES Tiete is controlled by Brasiliana de Energia SA, a 50-50 joint venture between Arlington, Virginia-based AES and BNDES [BNDES.UL], Brazil’s state-owned development bank.

Reporting by Jeb Blount

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.