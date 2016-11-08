South American energy firm AES Gener bets on renewables

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile-based energy firm AES Gener is seeking to heavily diversify its operations in the face of a shake-up in Chile's power sector, the company's CEO told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

AES Gener, a unit of AES Corp and one of the largest power companies in Chile, operates coal, diesel, gas, and hydroelectric plants in the South American nation and is also present in Argentina and Colombia.

Along with other conventional energy providers in Chile, its shares plummeted after a huge, 12.4 terawatt power auction in August, in which solar and wind companies - offering record low bids - won the right to supply millions of Chileans with power for two decades from the 2020s. AES Gener, as well as major Chilean energy companies Engie and Colbun, failed to win any of the contracted power.

CEO Javier Giorgio told Reuters that the impacts of the auction may have been exaggerated by the market given that all of AES Gener's energy is contracted through 2020 in Chile, at which point only 8 percent of the company's contracts are due to expire.

In the meantime, Giorgio said, the company is moving toward wind and solar energy, and betting heavily on a new branch of business in which the company will provide desalinated ocean water to industrial clients such as copper miners and sanitation firms.

"The company is going to pass from being strong in conventional energy to one that has a much more balanced mix between conventional and renewable energies, and there's going to be a very big bet on desalination," Giorgio said.

AES Gener CEO Javier Giorgio poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Santiago , Chile, November 8, 2016. Carlos Vera

"We're betting that on a five-year horizon, the desalinated water business will support at least a fifth of the total margins of the company."

Giorgio added that battery technologies that would allow Chile's growing wind and solar power to be better stored would also make up an "important part" of AES Gener's margins.

He said that total investments over the next 10 years would likely be similar to investment levels over the last decade, which came to $6 billion total.

Giorgio added that the company would up the importance of its Argentine and Colombian operations, with a particular focus on Argentina.

The company was also focused, Giorgio said, on providing energy to so-called non-regulated clients, which in Chile mainly means copper miners.

AES Gener would seek to make competitive bids at private auctions, he said, by combining non-conventional energy with the conventional energies the company has traditionally produced.