7 months ago
Chile regulator says to sanction AES Gener's Alto Maipo project
#Environment
January 30, 2017 / 7:53 PM / 7 months ago

Chile regulator says to sanction AES Gener's Alto Maipo project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's SMA environmental authority said on Monday that it had initiated a sanctioning process against AES Gener's Alto Maipo hydroelectric project, located near the capital city of Santiago.

The regulatory body said it had drawn up a total of 14 charges against the Alto Maipo project for not complying with the conditions, norms and measures established in the project's environmental permit. Nine of the charges are considered "grave," it said.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Alan Crosby

