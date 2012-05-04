FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AES profit beats Street on Latam volumes
May 4, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

AES profit beats Street on Latam volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Power provider AES Corp’s (AES.N) first-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations on its new businesses and higher volumes in Latin America, but it lowered its full-year forecast for earnings from continuing operations.

Arlington, Virginia-based AES cut its outlook for earnings from continuing operations by 6 cents to $1.22 per share to $1.30 per share due to certain non-cash impairments.

Last quarter, the company had lowered the midpoint of its 2012 adjusted profit forecast.

First-quarter earnings from continuing operations were 44 cents a share, compared with 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 37 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $4.7 billion.

Smaller peer Alliant Energy Corp (LNT.N) said normal weather for the remainder of the year would lead it to forecast full-year earnings near the lower end of its guidance range.

Record warm weather in the first quarter led to lower electric and natural gas sales to residential and commercial customers, hurting Alliant’s utility business.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

