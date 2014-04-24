Aetna CEO says has 'bias' to maintain exchange markets in 2015

(Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) said on Thursday that the company has a “bias” towards remaining in 2015 in the markets in the 17 states where it now offers health plans to individual on the public exchanges.

Insurers must submit 2015 health plans to regulators in the next two months and are currently working out the premium rates and structures of those plans.

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini said the company added 230,000 paid members through the exchanges in the first quarter and anticipates ending 2014 with more than 450,000 members who have enrolled through the exchanges.

While enrollment on the exchanges has officially closed, people are still able to enroll for new plans throughout this year if they meet certain requirements, such as life changes like job loss.