7 months ago
Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform
#Business News
January 31, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 7 months ago

Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Aetna Inc (AET.N) Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the next wave of healthcare reform being considered by lawmakers and regulators.

Bertolini, speaking during a conference call, said that despite its best intentions, the Affordable Care Act did not meet its goals of being affordable. In the fourth-quarter, he said the company lost $100 million more than expected on its ACA compliant individual plans.

Reporting by Caroline Humer

