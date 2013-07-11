FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna to become member of Swiss Life network
July 11, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Aetna to become member of Swiss Life network

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) on Thursday said a planned partnership with Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.VX will enable Aetna to offer its international and domestic healthcare benefits to Swiss Life’s multinational customers.

The deal, which takes effect September 1, will make Aetna a U.S. partner for Swiss Life’s network, which includes 60 other insurers that operate in 70 countries, Aetna said in a release.

“As Swiss Life’s U.S. network partner, Aetna will offer Swiss Life’s multinational customers a portfolio of insurance products and services to meet the needs of their U.S. workforce, particularly expatriate health coverage for their American workers living and working abroad,” Aetna said.

In addition to healthcare benefits, the deal will offer Aetna’s group term life insurance coverage as well as its short- and long-term disability coverage.

The arrangement will also create a wider market for Aetna’s short-term international health coverage for business travelers, Aetna said.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
