Takeda, Affymax ink supply deal for anemia drug
July 12, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Takeda, Affymax ink supply deal for anemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Affymax Inc said its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd entered into an agreement to supply their anemia drug to U.S. dialysis centers operated by Fresenius Medical Care.

Germany’s Fresenius will initially adopt the drug Omontys, which treats anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, at more than 100 dialysis centers in the United States.

The dialysis provider will expand the program to additional centers based on feedback received over the next few weeks.

The agreement between Japan’s Takeda and Fresenius runs till April 2013.

Omontys received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 27.

Shares of Affymax rose 13 percent to $13.54 in early morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
