Thermo Fisher, Origin Tech vie for Affymetrix shareholder votes

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) sent a letter to Affymetrix Inc AFFX.O shareholders on Tuesday, reiterating its argument that its $1.3 billion agreement to acquire the U.S. gene-testing company is superior to a bid from Origin Technologies Corp.

Thermo Fisher’s letter was a response to a letter from Origin to Affymetrix shareholders on Monday, addressing concerns about the credibility of its offer, including uncertainty about its ability to obtain financing and the possibility of lengthy regulatory reviews.

The two potential acquirers have exchanged retorts about the viability of Origin’s offer since the privately held company proposed to acquire Affymetrix last week.

Shareholders of Affymetrix, which makes technologies used for genetic analysis, are scheduled to vote on Thursday on Thermo Fisher’s offer of a cash deal valuing Affymetrix at $1.3 billion, or $14 per share. The deal could close this week, subject to shareholder approval.

Origin’s cash offer is richer than Thermo Fisher‘s, at $1.5 billion, or $16.10 per share. Origin is a newly created shell company headed by former Affymetrix executives. It says its offer will be financed by SummitView Capital, a Chinese private equity firm.

In its letter, Thermo Fisher described Origin’s offer as a “a highly uncertain, vague and speculative non-binding proposal.”

Thermo Fisher cited what it considers lingering uncertainties about Orgin’s financing plan and the likelihood that the Chinese-backed bid would be subjected to a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

It also noted that the proposal from Origin was subject to due diligence.

Origin’s letter on Monday sought to assure investors by providing a commitment letter for financing from SummitView. It also said that the due diligence would be “confirmatory in nature”.

The letter affirmed the possibility of a CFIUS review, and said that Origin is “fully committed to cooperating with CFIUS.”

Affymetrix traded as high as around $16 per share after Origin revealed its offer on Friday. Since then, it has traded down to slightly above $14, closer to Thermo Fisher’s offer.