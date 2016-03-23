FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Affymetrix delays shareholder voting on Thermo Fisher offer
March 23, 2016 / 1:50 PM / in 2 years

Affymetrix delays shareholder voting on Thermo Fisher offer

Ankur Banerjee

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc AFFX.O delayed a shareholder voting on its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), saying a raised offer from its former executives could be a superior proposal.

Shares of Affymetrix, which postponed the vote to until March 31 from March 24, rose as much as 6.8 percent to $15.35 on Wednesday.

Origin Technologies Corp LLC, owned by the group of former executives of Affymetrix, raised its all-cash bid on Tuesday to $17 per share from $16.10 it offered last week.

The revised offer values Affymetrix at $1.37 billion, based on 80.5 million shares outstanding as of Feb. 11.

Thermo Fisher, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, agreed in January to buy Affymetrix for $14 per share, a deal that Affymetrix said its board continues to back.

Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken said Affymetrix’s decision did not come as a surprise, but the tight timeframe to perform due diligence favors Thermo Fisher.

“Origin’s new bid and extra timing does increase the likelihood that Thermo Fisher sweetens their offer,” Muken wrote in a note, adding that Thermo Fisher could raise its offer by 25-50 cents per share.

Affymetrix had rejected Origin’s initial bid, raising doubts about its ability to fund the deal, including paying a termination fee of $55 million to Thermo Fisher.

Origin has increased the reverse termination fee - the fee an acquirer has to pay the target company if it backs out of a deal - to $100 million from $75 million.

Origin has secured committed financing for the deal from SummitView Capital, a Chinese private equity firm.

Thermo Fisher said on Wednesday it was confident that Origin’s proposal would not result in a superior proposal and that Origin had still not addressed the “fundamental flaws” in its bid.

In a letter to Affymetrix shareholders a day earlier, Thermo Fisher also pointed to the possibility of lengthy regulatory reviews for a potential deal with Origin.

Affymetrix shares were up 4.5 percent at $15.01 in afternoon trading. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had risen 56 percent since Jan. 8, when Thermo Fisher announced the deal.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey

