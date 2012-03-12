FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel pays surprise trip to Afghanistan
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2012 / 9:09 AM / in 6 years

Germany's Merkel pays surprise trip to Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Mazar-e-Sharif, March 12, 2012. Merkel paid an unexpected visit to German troops serving in the NATO mission in Afghanistan on Monday, a government spokesman said. Merkel's trip to German troops based near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan coincides with heightened tensions after an American soldier went on a shooting spree on Sunday killing 16 villagers in the south of the country. Germany is the third largest contributor of troops to NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), with over 5,000 soldiers. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid an unexpected visit to German troops serving in the NATO mission in Afghanistan on Monday, a government spokesman said.

Merkel’s trip to German troops based near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan coincides with heightened tensions after an American soldier went on a shooting spree on Sunday killing 16 villagers in the south of the country.

Germany is the third largest contributor of troops to NATO’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), with over 5,000 soldiers.

Merkel had also hoped to visit German forces at Kundus but bad weather forced her to abandon that plan. No further details about Merkel’s trip were immediately available. She last visited Afghanistan in 2010.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.