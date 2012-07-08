U.S. to seek Afghan aid through 2017 near past decade's level

TOKYO (Reuters) - The State Department will seek congressional approval to keep aid for Afghanistan through 2017 stable at or near the levels of assistance the U.S. government has provided over the past decade.

The broad pledge, which included no monetary amount, was made at an international conference on aid to Afghanistan in Tokyo on Sunday.

The State Department said in a statement that it would “seek sustained levels of economic assistance for Afghanistan through 2017 at or near the levels the U.S. has provided over the past decade.”