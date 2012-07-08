FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to seek Afghan aid through 2017 near past decade's level
#World News
July 8, 2012 / 1:18 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. to seek Afghan aid through 2017 near past decade's level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The State Department will seek congressional approval to keep aid for Afghanistan through 2017 stable at or near the levels of assistance the U.S. government has provided over the past decade.

The broad pledge, which included no monetary amount, was made at an international conference on aid to Afghanistan in Tokyo on Sunday.

The State Department said in a statement that it would “seek sustained levels of economic assistance for Afghanistan through 2017 at or near the levels the U.S. has provided over the past decade.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohmamed, writing by Kevin Krolicki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
