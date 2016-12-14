Afghan police kill one foreigner, wound another outside Kabul airport

KABUL (Reuters) - An Afghan police officer shot and killed one foreigner and wounded another at a security checkpoint outside the Kabul airport on Wednesday, a security official said.

Authorities were investigating the incident but declined to comment on the nationalities of the individuals.

Police stepped up security at Kabul airport on Wednesday for the arrival of Afghan warlord Faryadi Zardad, deported from Britain after serving a prison sentence for torture. Dozens of Zardad supporters gathered at the airport to greet him.