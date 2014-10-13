FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taliban ambush kills 22 Afghan soliders, police in north: official
#World News
October 13, 2014 / 12:19 PM / 3 years ago

Taliban ambush kills 22 Afghan soliders, police in north: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents ambushed a convoy of Afghan security forces in a mountainous area of northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing 22 soldiers and police, an official said.

The Taliban fighters attacked from the mountains as the convoy was traveling through Laghman Valley in Sar-e-Pul province, Gov. Abdul Jabar Haqbeen said.

Eight security forces were wounded and seven were taken captive by the insurgents.

”Twelve army and police vehicles are totally destroyed,” Haqbeen said.

Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie

