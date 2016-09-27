Kerry meets Venezuela's Maduro amid vote tensions
CARTAGENA, Colombia U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, the first formal encounter between the two since Kerry became the top U.S. diplomat.
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan As many as 12 Afghan soldiers were killed in their sleep by comrades in an outpost near the northern city of Kunduz, an official said on Tuesday, in the latest so-called "insider attack".
Two soldiers with suspected links to the Taliban fled and joined the insurgents after carrying out the attack overnight, said Sher Aziz Kamawal, a senior police commander in Kunduz.
The outpost was among many forming a protective ring around Kunduz, which was briefly captured by the Taliban a year ago, the first time the movement had seized a provincial capital since losing power in 2001.
Insider attacks have plagued both Afghan and international military forces in the country, undermining trust and morale.
The Western-trained and backed Afghan government forces are battling various insurgent groups, including the Taliban, who say they are fighting to expel foreign troops and reestablish a fundamentalist Muslim regime.
(Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie)
CARTAGENA, Colombia U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, the first formal encounter between the two since Kerry became the top U.S. diplomat.
THE HAGUE International war crimes judges are to rule on Tuesday in the case of a former Islamist rebel who pleaded guilty to wrecking holy shrines during Mali's 2012 conflict and apologized for the damage he caused in Timbuktu.
BAGHDAD A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in a predominately Shi'ite Muslim district of Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and wounding 30, police and medical sources said.