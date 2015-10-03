FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan leader says head of U.S-led forces offers condolences after bombing
October 3, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Afghan leader says head of U.S-led forces offers condolences after bombing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The head of U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan offered condolences to the country’s president after a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres was bombed, killing at least nine people, the president’s office said.

The office had earlier said Army General John Campbell apologized to President Ashraf Ghani, but it later retracted the statement.

A spokeswoman for the international coalition could not immediately confirm that Campbell phoned Ghani but said she was checking.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Toby Chopra

