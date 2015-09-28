FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan Taliban close in on governor's compound in northern city
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan Taliban close in on governor's compound in northern city

Feroz Sultani

1 Min Read

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Taliban fighters battled their way into the center of Kunduz city in Afghanistan’s north on Monday and were within blocks of the governor’s compound, the worst breach of a major city in nearly 14 years of war, witnesses and security sources said.

The hard-line Islamist insurgents launched attacks on the northern provincial capital from three directions at around dawn and had taken over parts of the city center after hours of clashes.

A Reuters witness who was trapped by the fighting said battles were raging in two districts, reaching less than one kilometer (0.62 mile) from the governor’s compound.

A government security source, who declined to be identified, said the Taliban were closing in on the governor’s compound.

Reinforcements are being sent from neighboring provinces in hopes of preventing the city from falling completely into Taliban hands.

Additional reporting by Jessica Donati, Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
