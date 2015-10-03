U.S. Defense Secretary: air strike on Afghan hospital under investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States still was trying to determine how an airstrike hit a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday.

“A full investigation into the tragic incident is under way in coordination with the Afghan government,” Carter said in a statement.

He said the area around the hospital had been the scene of intense fighting in recent days with U.S. forces supporting Afghan Security Forces against Taliban fighters.