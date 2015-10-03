FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Defense Secretary: air strike on Afghan hospital under investigation
October 3, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Defense Secretary: air strike on Afghan hospital under investigation

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter listens to questions during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States still was trying to determine how an airstrike hit a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday.

“A full investigation into the tragic incident is under way in coordination with the Afghan government,” Carter said in a statement.

He said the area around the hospital had been the scene of intense fighting in recent days with U.S. forces supporting Afghan Security Forces against Taliban fighters.

Writing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
