Afghan Taliban hoist flag over main square in Kunduz city

KUNDUZ CITY, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban fighters who launched a three-pronged assault on the northern provincial city of Kunduz have hoisted their white banner over the main square, a Reuters witness and two security officials said on Monday.

Battles between government forces and the Taliban were raging about 500 meters (550 yards) from the governor’s compound, the deputy governor said, after he had fled to the city’s airport.

A Reuters reporter saw Taliban fighters hoist their flag over Traffic Square, the main intersection of the city of around 300,000 people.