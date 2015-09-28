FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan Taliban hoist flag over main square in Kunduz city
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Afghan Taliban hoist flag over main square in Kunduz city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUNDUZ CITY, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban fighters who launched a three-pronged assault on the northern provincial city of Kunduz have hoisted their white banner over the main square, a Reuters witness and two security officials said on Monday.

Battles between government forces and the Taliban were raging about 500 meters (550 yards) from the governor’s compound, the deputy governor said, after he had fled to the city’s airport.

A Reuters reporter saw Taliban fighters hoist their flag over Traffic Square, the main intersection of the city of around 300,000 people.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.