Afghan Taliban seize 200-bed hospital in Kunduz city in north

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban fighters on Monday seized control of a 200-bed hospital in Kunduz city in the north, a spokesman for the militants said.

The Taliban launched a fierce offensive from three directions on Kunduz just after dawn, raising fresh fears parts of the provincial capital could fall into their hands.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on Twitter that insurgent fighters had seized a hospital in a district in the south of the city.

A police official, who declined to be identified, confirmed that a government-run hospital had fallen into insurgent hands but had no further details.